Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 444,213 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $52,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $9,741,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,485,000.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $111.04 on Wednesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.03 and a 12 month high of $112.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.69 and its 200-day moving average is $110.58.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

