Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 7,875 Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.94% of Silicon Laboratories worth $47,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 222.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Robecosam AG boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 223,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $65.09 and a 52-week high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $184,780.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,073.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,102 shares of company stock worth $2,606,021 over the last ninety days. 2.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Silicon Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

