Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) to Neutral

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.12% from the stock’s current price.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra reduced their price target on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.91.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,384,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,486,823. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,652,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $49,728,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 931,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,114,000 after purchasing an additional 599,134 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 1,009.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 629,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 572,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 727.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 621,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 546,244 shares during the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

