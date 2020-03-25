Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($26.97) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,764.08 ($36.36) to GBX 2,529.22 ($33.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,437.45 ($32.06).

Royal Dutch Shell stock traded up GBX 80.32 ($1.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,312.20 ($17.26). The stock had a trading volume of 26,970,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,647 ($34.82). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,607.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,095.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion and a PE ratio of 6.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.63.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

