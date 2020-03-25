Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1115 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00786.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.39. 12,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,120. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $70.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.29.

