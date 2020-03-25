Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2194 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.75. 22,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,316. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $48.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.33.

