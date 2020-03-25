Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF (NYSEARCA:GDAT) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3033 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

NYSEARCA GDAT traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $47.53. 14,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.47. Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF has a twelve month low of $41.99 and a twelve month high of $63.29.

Read More: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Motif Data-Driven World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.