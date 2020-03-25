Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of GFIN traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.30. Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF has a 52-week low of $38.81 and a 52-week high of $65.73.

