Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GDNA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GDNA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0756 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDNA traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,335. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.04. Goldman Sachs Motif Human Evolution ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.71 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

