Goldman Sachs Motif Manufacturing Revolution ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEARCA:GMAN)

Goldman Sachs Motif Manufacturing Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GMAN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0559 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Goldman Sachs Motif Manufacturing Revolution ETF stock traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.52. Goldman Sachs Motif Manufacturing Revolution ETF has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $61.63.

