Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:GBUY) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:GBUY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0078 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.65. 1,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.49. Goldman Sachs Motif New Age Consumer ETF has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $61.65.

