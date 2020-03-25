GoldMint (MNTP) Trading 53.1% Higher Over Last Week

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 25th. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001528 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, IDEX and Livecoin. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $195,217.23 and $169.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GoldMint has traded up 53.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.08 or 0.02594205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00184646 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00042026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00033981 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000170 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint was first traded on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Livecoin, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

