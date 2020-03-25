Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) will report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.33. Golub Capital BDC reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $78.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golub Capital BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

GBDC stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.08. 1,518,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,192. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 103.94%.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $289,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ohio Strs purchased 403,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $7,093,609.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,870,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,312,950.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Green Square Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 47,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $9,634,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 29,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 123,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

