Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) PT Lowered to $12.00

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $19.50 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

GBDC traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.08. 1,518,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,192. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $19.14.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.55 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $289,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ohio Strs purchased 403,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $7,093,609.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 15,870,054 shares in the company, valued at $279,312,950.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBDC. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 21,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 175,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 66,156 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,358,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,071,000 after purchasing an additional 177,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.