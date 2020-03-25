Gooch & Housego’s (GHH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

LON GHH traded up GBX 51 ($0.67) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 754 ($9.92). The stock had a trading volume of 14,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,734. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,186.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,239.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18. Gooch & Housego has a 1 year low of GBX 650 ($8.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,550 ($20.39). The company has a market capitalization of $188.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27.

In related news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 990 ($13.02) per share, for a total transaction of £17,622 ($23,180.74).

About Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.

