GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Price Target Cut to $2.20

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $3.50 to $2.20 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GPRO. Citigroup cut GoPro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoPro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.58.

Get GoPro alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRO traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,705,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,468,211. GoPro has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.94 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GoPro will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other GoPro news, Director James Lanzone bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,255 shares in the company, valued at $54,311.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in GoPro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,981,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in GoPro by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,144 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in GoPro by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,576,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 185,084 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,926,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in GoPro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 857,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 15,042 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.