Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) PT Set at €24.00 by Berenberg Bank

Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) received a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective from investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GYC. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.10 ($28.02) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand City Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.50 ($27.33).

Shares of FRA GYC traded up €0.59 ($0.69) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €18.99 ($22.08). 496,626 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is €21.24 and its 200 day moving average is €21.10. Grand City Properties has a fifty-two week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a fifty-two week high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

