Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires New Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749,613 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,856 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $280,534,000. Finally, HMI Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $193,270,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total transaction of $825,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total value of $42,963.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,300 shares of company stock worth $566,544 and have sold 403,088 shares worth $69,427,979. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CRM traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,618,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,879,217. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The company has a market cap of $125.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cfra upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.24.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

