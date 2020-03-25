Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,651 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,651 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 251 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2,918.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bernstein Bank downgraded Autodesk to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.91.

Shares of ADSK traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.52. 480,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,933. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.38 and a 52 week high of $211.58. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.66.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.06 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

