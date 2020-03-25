Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys New Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,322,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,896,862. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $89.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In other Danaher news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.71.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

