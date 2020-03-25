Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 0.9% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.16. The company had a trading volume of 26,639,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,276,992. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.09. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $237.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

