Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 285,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,658,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,552,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,940,000 after purchasing an additional 472,784 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,503,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,033,000 after buying an additional 85,527 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,270,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,485,000 after buying an additional 211,101 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,113,000 after buying an additional 168,532 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after buying an additional 1,343,072 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.31. 1,370,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,266,869. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.29. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.09.

