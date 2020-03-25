Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys Shares of 16,980 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.28. 720,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,887,046. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $123.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.92.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

