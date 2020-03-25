Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.63. The company had a trading volume of 178,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,252,504. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.51. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $115.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

