Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $1.02 Million in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 310,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,139,000 after buying an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,260,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 788,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,073,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.92. 1,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,782. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $48.55 and a one year high of $54.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.36.

