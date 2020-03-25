Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $1.04 Million in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2.2% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUN traded up $3.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.17. 527,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,473. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.47 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 395.23% and a net margin of 11.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 121.43%.

In related news, COO Tim Fisher bought 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.33 per share, with a total value of $100,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Ruisanchez bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,028. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,130 shares of company stock worth $1,008,559. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FUN. TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

