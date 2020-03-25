Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,969,000 after buying an additional 3,516,984 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,028,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,559 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,108 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,528,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,161,000 after purchasing an additional 640,032 shares during the period.

JPST traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.96. The stock had a trading volume of 381,500 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.43.

