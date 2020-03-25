Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $1.16 Million in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,165,246,000 after buying an additional 138,951 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $602,751,000 after purchasing an additional 494,761 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,780,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $562,678,000 after purchasing an additional 90,300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,621,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,298,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,611,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $509,222,000 after purchasing an additional 171,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Loop Capital raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.81.

AVGO stock traded up $5.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,874. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.27. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 69.53%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.18, for a total value of $14,595,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,938 shares of company stock valued at $121,050,177. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

