Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $1.29 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,636,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 81,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after buying an additional 29,531 shares during the last quarter.

BSV traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.37. 405,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,575. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.88. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $82.80.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

