Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $1.37 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 2,631 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.32 per share, for a total transaction of $237,631.92. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,219.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,843 shares of company stock worth $5,623,586 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Analog Devices from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.68.

ADI traded down $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,565,338. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $127.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.