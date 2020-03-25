Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $1.38 Million in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 2,530.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,576,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,196,000 after buying an additional 4,403,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,448,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,706,000 after buying an additional 820,586 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,185,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,204,000 after buying an additional 715,111 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 963,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,890,000 after buying an additional 372,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,396,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,610,000 after buying an additional 360,410 shares during the last quarter.

SRLN traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.17. 3,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,951. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80. SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86.

