Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $1.41 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.19. 4,201,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,869,855. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.57 and a 200 day moving average of $156.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

