Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $1.72 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,836 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.42.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $283.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,235. The stock has a market cap of $126.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.63 and a 200 day moving average of $299.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $233.05 and a 12-month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

