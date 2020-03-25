Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $17.65 Million in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 350,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,653,000. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up about 5.4% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned 0.61% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSY. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.45. 5,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,118. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.33. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

