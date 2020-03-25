Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $2.12 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,445 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. Netflix comprises 0.7% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Netflix by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $353.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,418,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,300,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $362.03 and its 200-day moving average is $318.17. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.58.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

