Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $2.31 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000. Honeywell International makes up about 0.7% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,625,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $151.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.93.

HON stock traded up $7.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.48. 1,998,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,116,584. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.