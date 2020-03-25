Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $3.56 Million in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,000. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Friedenthal Financial raised its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NEAR traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.55. The stock had a trading volume of 371,126 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.17. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30.

