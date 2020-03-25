Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $7.42 Million in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 96,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $57.58. The company had a trading volume of 19,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,986. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average of $73.63.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

