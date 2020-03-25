Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New $3.11 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.0% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $86.80. 11,080,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,577,772. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $242.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

