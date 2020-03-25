Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 574,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,824,000 after purchasing an additional 157,878 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.9% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 117,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 26,276 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 459,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,662,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $50.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,096. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.50.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.