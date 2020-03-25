Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New Investment in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 244.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.41.

In other news, EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $2,823,154.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,328,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,964,659 in the last ninety days. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYY traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.03. 170,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,449,578. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average is $76.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

