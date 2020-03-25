Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,548,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,913,243. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

