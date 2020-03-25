Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases Shares of 20,971 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,200,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 25,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,895,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,261,000 after purchasing an additional 291,954 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

MRK traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,056,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,124,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $168.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

