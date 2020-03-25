Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases Shares of 68,433 Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000. Bank of America accounts for 0.7% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BAC. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.16.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.13. The company had a trading volume of 39,344,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,626,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $180.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.44. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

