Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes $1.07 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period.

BATS EFAV traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,002 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05.

