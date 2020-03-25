Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes $1.40 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 739 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,415,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 645,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,119,726,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,705,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,000,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,504 shares in the last quarter. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMZN traded down $41.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,898.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,821,759. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,968.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,842.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market cap of $965.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 price objective (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,330.42.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

