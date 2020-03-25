Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes $1.50 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,588,711,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,201,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $870,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,680 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 230.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 815,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $221,689,000 after acquiring an additional 568,366 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,349,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,662,267,000 after acquiring an additional 528,037 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

NYSE:BDX traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $202.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,940,433. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $197.75 and a 12-month high of $286.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.77.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.05%.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 19,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.15, for a total value of $5,413,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,637,072.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,208 shares of company stock worth $30,137,672. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

