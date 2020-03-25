Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes $1.55 Million Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $7,480,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 73,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.28. 1,056,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,067,521. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.34 and a 200-day moving average of $81.86. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

