Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes $2.21 Million Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises about 0.7% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned about 0.13% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000.

NASDAQ FTSL traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $38.56. 1,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,210. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.00. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $48.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

