Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Takes $2.39 Million Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,000. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for about 0.7% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 637,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,827,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.23. 1,432,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,658,718. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.73. The company has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 192.27%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.18.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,935.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 682,645 shares of company stock worth $95,516,671 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

